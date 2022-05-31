Neill Blomkamp Insists The District 9 Sequel Is Still On Its Way

Thirteen years later, it seems a certain hit 2009 sci-fi action film is finally on the verge of getting a sequel. No, I'm not talking about "Avatar," although "Avatar: The Way of Water" is, in fact, maybe for real going to come out in 2022. I'm actually referring to "District 9," director Neill Blomkamp's feature-length expansion of his short movie, "Alive in Joburg."

Part faux-documentary, "District 9" takes place in an alternate reality where aliens landed in South Africa in the 1980s, only to be confined to an internment camped dubbed "District 9." A gnarly mix of splatter gore, body horror, and dark satire, the film seemed to signal Blomkamp's arrival as a successor to Paul Verhoeven and the movie's own producer, Peter Jackson (who similarly got his start making the gory 1987 sci-fi comedy "Bad Taste").

As we now know, though, Blomkamp's career didn't pan out as expected. His next two films, the sci-fi movies "Elysium" and "Chappie," were both modest financial hits that earned a far cooler critical reception than "District 9." Then, after flirting with directing both an "Alien" film and a "RoboCop" sequel, Blomkamp returned with 2021's "Demonic," a possession horror-thriller that critics by and large agree is pretty terrible.

However, prior to releasing "Demonic" and joining Gunzilla Games as its Chief Visionary Officer in July 2021, Blomkamp announced that development was formally underway on a "District 9" sequel. When Dexerto asked him for an update, the filmmaker confirmed: