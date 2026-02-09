Highlander Reboot Set Photos Reveal Dave Bautista As The Kurgan

Dave Bautista is coming off of "The Wrecking Crew," which co-stars Jason Momoa and is currently streaming on Prime Video. Bautista has become a very in-demand actor in recent years, starring in everything from "Knock at the Cabin" to "Dune." In this case, he'll be filling the shoes once filled by character actor extraordinaire Clancy Brown, who delivered a memorable performance in the original 1986 cult film directed by Russell Mulcahy.

The Kurgan is an Immortal and the main antagonist of Connor MacLeod, as well as his ultimate opponent in the Gathering. He was born of a clan known for cruelty and throughout his many years he caused lots of destruction and did a lot of killing. That made him a particularly dangerous opponent. Brown delivered a performance that was far from subtle, going for broke.

Is Chad Stahelski going for a more grounded, modern "John Wick" influenced tone? What will Bautista bring to it These are questions we're left to ponder.

This reboot has been in development for a long time dating back to at least 2008, changing hands several times along the way. Production was delayed last year when Cavill was injured, once again throwing a wrench into the spokes of this movie that has been fighting an uphill battle for a long time. But now, it's off to the races. Will it be worth the wait? We'll see how it all comes together.

The "Highlander" remake doesn't currently have a release date but stay tuned.