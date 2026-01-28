Highlander Reboot First Look Photos: See Henry Cavill As Connor MacLeod

Had all gone according to plan, director Chad Stahelski's reboot of "Highlander" would've already slashed its way through multiplexes all over the world. Alas, production was delayed when star Henry Cavill severely injured his leg, thus pushing the production start date to 2026. This was a big blow, considering the movie's mammoth $100 million-plus budget. Amazon MGM Studios is already taking a huge risk by gambling that a revamp of this niche franchise will find a much wider audience via the dynamic direction of "John Wick" maestro Stahelski. The last thing this project needed was an unplanned pause in shooting.

I'm still not sure there's much of an appetite for a film centered on sword-wielding immortals who engage in duels over the centuries, but I've enjoyed, if not outright loved, every film Stahelski has directed, so I'll give him the benefit of the doubt. I'm also encouraged by the cast he and his crew have assembled around Cavill: Russell Crowe (as Ramirez, portrayed by Sean Connery in the original "Highlander"), Dave Bautista (as The Kurgan, initially brought to badass life by Clancy Brown), Karen Gillan, and Marisa Abela (who swiped multiple scenes from two of the best actors on the planet in Steven Soderbergh's "Black Bag").

"Highlander" just barely started shooting, so we probably won't be seeing a teaser anytime soon. Nevertheless, Cavill was kind enough to share a couple of production stills from the film's set on social media (see below), and Stahelski's movie looks like, well, a "John Wick" flick. This is not necessarily a bad thing, either.