Deadpool Star Morena Baccarin's Secret Role In Grant Gustin's The Flash, Explained
Morena Baccarin has been acting for decades and, for lack of a better way to put it, has a lot of street cred with nerds (complimentary). Starting with her earlier roles like Adria in "Stargate" and Inara in "Firefly," she was quick to establish herself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of science fiction. She would later make her mark on the world of superheroes, playing Vanessa in the "Deadpool" movies. But Baccarin has dabbled in DC Comics adaptations as well, as she had a (sort of) hidden role on the "Flash" TV series that aired on The CW.
Though it wasn't a "secret" in the strictest sense of the word, Baccarin did uncredited work as Gideon on "The Flash." Indeed, the actor voiced the interactive artificial consciousness for a significant chunk of the show, including some of the best episodes of "The Flash" overall. Gideon, for those who are not aware, is used by Team Flash and is hidden in the Time Vault inside their headquarters at S.T.A.R. Labs. She was created by the Flash himself, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), in the future but benefitted Team Flash in the present. Suffice it to say, this was far from the only occasion on which the show messed with timelines.
Baccarin began her run as Gideon in "The Flash" season 1, with her casting being revealed shortly after her debut episode, "Power Outage," first aired in November 2014. Baccarin would go on to reprise her role in nearly all nine seasons of the series (save for season 3), and her version of Gideon was a relatively small but important part of the long-running DC show alongside Barry and the rest of Team Flash (who saved Central City time and time again across a whopping 184 episodes).
The Flash is just one of Morena Baccarin's many superhero roles
In addition to being part of the mold-breaking Marvel box office hit that was "Deadpool" and one of the most popular shows in The CW's Arrowverse, Morena Baccarin has also tackled several other comic book-related projects throughout her career.
The first was "Justice League Unlimited," in which she voiced Black Canary in several episodes. She later landed the role of Dr. Leslie Thompkins in "Gotham," a live-action "Batman" prequel series that ran for five seasons and 100 episodes on Fox (with Baccarin appearing in 82 episodes herself). The actor also voiced Cheetah in an episode of "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" and has similarly lent her voice to the villain Talia al Guhl in several titles, including the podcast "Batman Unburied" and the animated feature "Batman: Bad Blood."
Overall, Baccarin has done a lot of voice work all across the DC multiverse, spanning multiple decades. In a 2018 interview with BUILD Series, she explained why voice acting is so appealing to her:
"It's really fun because it's a different muscle memory. The way you act and learn to act — I hate watching myself — but, occasionally, I see what I do, and I go, 'You can probably finesse that moment to make it more of what I actually want.' With the voice, you have instant gratification. You hear yourself. You do the thing, they play it back, they go, 'We want it with more of this tone to it.' And then you do it again. Then, when you see the animation, sometimes you have to tweak a couple of things."
"You almost have to forget about the body," she concluded.
