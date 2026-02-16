Deadpool Star Morena Baccarin's Secret Role In Grant Gustin's The Flash, Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Morena Baccarin has been acting for decades and, for lack of a better way to put it, has a lot of street cred with nerds (complimentary). Starting with her earlier roles like Adria in "Stargate" and Inara in "Firefly," she was quick to establish herself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of science fiction. She would later make her mark on the world of superheroes, playing Vanessa in the "Deadpool" movies. But Baccarin has dabbled in DC Comics adaptations as well, as she had a (sort of) hidden role on the "Flash" TV series that aired on The CW.

Though it wasn't a "secret" in the strictest sense of the word, Baccarin did uncredited work as Gideon on "The Flash." Indeed, the actor voiced the interactive artificial consciousness for a significant chunk of the show, including some of the best episodes of "The Flash" overall. Gideon, for those who are not aware, is used by Team Flash and is hidden in the Time Vault inside their headquarters at S.T.A.R. Labs. She was created by the Flash himself, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), in the future but benefitted Team Flash in the present. Suffice it to say, this was far from the only occasion on which the show messed with timelines.

Baccarin began her run as Gideon in "The Flash" season 1, with her casting being revealed shortly after her debut episode, "Power Outage," first aired in November 2014. Baccarin would go on to reprise her role in nearly all nine seasons of the series (save for season 3), and her version of Gideon was a relatively small but important part of the long-running DC show alongside Barry and the rest of Team Flash (who saved Central City time and time again across a whopping 184 episodes).