15 Best Episodes Of The Flash, Ranked

It's genuinely tragic how fast "The Flash" went from the best superhero show on TV to a total disaster. By the time it ran the Arrowverse into the ground with a stumbling series finale full of unsatisfying conclusions to a variety of storylines (punctuated by a final showdown that sees the series' beloved rogues gallery go out like a bunch of punks), former fans had already begun processing its legacy as a once-great show that had slowed to a crawl long ago.

It's easy to forget that throughout the entire series (though especially in its earlier seasons) "The Flash" spent most of its run telling some of the best small-screen superhero stories of the 2010s. If you need an excuse to rewatch it on streaming, we've taken a sprint down memory lane to bring our favorite moments from the series' past back to the future.

From climactic showdowns and terrifying villain introductions to crossovers and musical numbers, these are our 15 favorite episodes of "The Flash."