Who Is Savitar In The Flash? The DC Villain's True Identity Explained

In the 20th episode of "The Flash" season 3, Savitar finally unmasked himself to Barry Allen to reveal ... Barry Allen. Yes, Savitar appeared to be a version of Barry from the future, his face heavily scarred from a battle Barry had yet to face. However, it was quickly revealed this wasn't Barry's true future self, per se, but a time remnant instead.

Time remnants are versions of speedsters created when they duplicate themselves via time travel. For instance, in the "Flash" season 2 finale, Barry created a time remnant to help him defeat Zoom, aka Reverse-Flash, by running fast enough to travel back in time by a few seconds. This meant the Barry who had just traveled back in time appeared alongside the version of himself who had yet to do so. However, now that the two Flashes were present at once, the marginally younger Flash no longer needed to travel back in time, allowing both to continue co-existing. The paradox of the second Flash's existence was preserved by the Speed Force. Still following?

The time remnant who helped Barry defeat Zoom gave his life doing so. However, at some point in his future, after Savitar had killed Iris West (Candice Patton), Barry wound up creating more time remnants to defeat Savitar. One of these survived the battle but was rejected by Team Flash for not being the "true" Barry Allen. This drove the remnant to a dark place, and he vowed to become a god to escape his pain.