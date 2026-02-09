Avengers: Doomsday's Super Bowl 2026 Absence Ended A Long Marvel Tradition

Judging by Marvel Studios' marketing track record alone, the one surefire trailer for Super Bowl 2026 should have been "Avengers: Doomsday." Every single "Avengers" movie has dropped a high-profile Super Bowl trailer, and even on non-"Avengers" years, the studio's had a major presence at the event. In fact, it's been releasing Super Bowl trailers since 2010.

Yet, in 2026 we got no Super Bowl trailers for either of the two upcoming 2026 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" had no presence, and the only "Avengers: Doomsday"-adjacent thing we saw was Robert Downey Jr.'s custom Super Bowl jersey, as posted on the Doctor Doom actor's Instagram.

In a way, this makes sense. Marvel only recently dropped four "Avengers: Doomsday" trailers and the movie isn't due until December 18, 2026. As such, there's no real need for a Super Bowl trailer drop this year. Still, fans who were expecting Marvel Studios to continue the tradition of big MCU Super Bowl moments may very well have been disappointed by this marketing approach.