The 2026 Super Bowl Had Movie Fans All Saying The Same Thing
The Super Bowl is usually associated with the internet ruining movie trailers, but that might not be the case this year. In years gone by, the NFL's biggest annual event has become synonymous with airing teasers for highly anticipated flicks, but the 2026 game was severely lacking in the trailer department, robbing fans of an opportunity to argue about them. Be that as it may, folks are unified in being pretty upset by the big game's lack of focus on the art of cinema. So, what has everyone been saying on the matter?
"[T]here's been like three movie trailers this whole time," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user wrote. "[A]re they not releasing movies this year? it's all aye-eye and gambling. BOO!"
"So they don't show movie trailers during the SB anymore? I've yet to see a single full length trailer for these highly anticipated projects," another X user noted. "Easily the worst Super Bowl for commercials ever."
Despite the fan frustration, the Super Bowl 2026 teased some upcoming movie releases, including a terrible "Star Wars" spot in the form of the "Mandalorian and Gorgu" trailer. Is a bad trailer worse than none at all? That's a debate for another day, but it doesn't excuse the fact that film studios and the NFL let us down this year.
Some expected trailers were absent from the 2026 Super Bowl
This disappointment toward this year's Super Bowl trailers (and lack thereof) also stems from the fact that fans expected to see certain ones make the cut. While Marvel has released some teasers for "Avengers: Doomsday," some fans feel robbed at not seeing a full trailer at the time of this writing. As one fan wrote on X: "While everyone else is mad about the halftime show I'm here enraged that there is apparently no Avengers Doomsday trailer airing."
Similarly, some folks were ticked off at not getting to see a "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer, with another X user summarizing the disappointment of many folks. "SPIDER-MAN BRAND NEW DAY COMES OUT IN LESS THAN 6 MONTHS AND THERE'S NO TRAILER AND ON TOP OF THAT I HAD TO WATCH A BOTTOM 5 SUPER BOWL [sic] THINKING THE TRAILER WAS COMING OUT DURING IT."
Marvel isn't the only company that let down movie fans, as some social media users criticized Warner Bros. for keeping "Dune 3" away from us. Hopefully, next year's game brings trailers back with a bang, as no one wants to watch commercials that promote AI at the expense of real art.