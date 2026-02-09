The 2026 Super Bowl Had Movie Fans All Saying The Same Thing

The Super Bowl is usually associated with the internet ruining movie trailers, but that might not be the case this year. In years gone by, the NFL's biggest annual event has become synonymous with airing teasers for highly anticipated flicks, but the 2026 game was severely lacking in the trailer department, robbing fans of an opportunity to argue about them. Be that as it may, folks are unified in being pretty upset by the big game's lack of focus on the art of cinema. So, what has everyone been saying on the matter?

"[T]here's been like three movie trailers this whole time," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user wrote. "[A]re they not releasing movies this year? it's all aye-eye and gambling. BOO!"

"So they don't show movie trailers during the SB anymore? I've yet to see a single full length trailer for these highly anticipated projects," another X user noted. "Easily the worst Super Bowl for commercials ever."

Despite the fan frustration, the Super Bowl 2026 teased some upcoming movie releases, including a terrible "Star Wars" spot in the form of the "Mandalorian and Gorgu" trailer. Is a bad trailer worse than none at all? That's a debate for another day, but it doesn't excuse the fact that film studios and the NFL let us down this year.