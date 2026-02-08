Project Hail Mary Super Bowl Trailer: Ryan Gosling Goes To Space To Save Us All
If the fate of humanity must rest on one person's shoulders, may we all be so lucky that that person is Ryan Gosling. From directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, "Project Hail Mary" stars Gosling as our man on a mission into interstellar space. Based on the novel of the same name by Andy Weir (of "The Martian" fame), this adaptation comes with plenty of hype and no shortage of intrigue — particularly since it represents one of the year's riskiest box office bets.
Amazon MGM Studios has just released the Super Bowl trailer for "Project Hail Mary," which you can check out above. If it leaves you feeling intrigued and wanting to know more, /Film's Bill Bria has shared his praise for the 30 minutes of footage shown at a recent preview event. In particular, he was swept away by the chemistry between the two big stars of "Project Hail Mary."
Ryan Gosling's new best friend is an alien rock
Like "The Martian," in which Matt Damon played a botanist who has to use his botany skills to survive after being stranded on Mars, "Project Hail Mary" centers on a nerd who takes on a seemingly impossible task. This time around the nerd in question is Ryland Grace (Gosling), a high school science teacher who is tasked with a solo space mission that's crucial to the survival of our planet.
The final trailer for "Project Hail Mary" leans hard into the plot point that's a twist in the book, but was spoiled very early on in the movie's marketing: this isn't actually a solo mission. While in space, Grace makes first contact with a rock-like alien creature, whom he naturally dubs Rocky (voiced and puppeteered by James Ortiz). Rocky's planet is facing the same extinction-level event as Earth, so naturally he teams up with Grace to save their worlds with the power of friendship. And science, of course.
"Project Hail Mary" releases in theaters on March 20, 2026.