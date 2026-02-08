Project Hail Mary Super Bowl Trailer: Ryan Gosling Goes To Space To Save Us All

If the fate of humanity must rest on one person's shoulders, may we all be so lucky that that person is Ryan Gosling. From directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, "Project Hail Mary" stars Gosling as our man on a mission into interstellar space. Based on the novel of the same name by Andy Weir (of "The Martian" fame), this adaptation comes with plenty of hype and no shortage of intrigue — particularly since it represents one of the year's riskiest box office bets.

Amazon MGM Studios has just released the Super Bowl trailer for "Project Hail Mary," which you can check out above. If it leaves you feeling intrigued and wanting to know more, /Film's Bill Bria has shared his praise for the 30 minutes of footage shown at a recent preview event. In particular, he was swept away by the chemistry between the two big stars of "Project Hail Mary."