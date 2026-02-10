5 Best Movie Villains From The '70s

Nowadays, "Marathon Man" is most-remembered for an anecdote about Sir Laurence Olivier's wisecrack at Dustin Hoffman's method acting: "My dear boy, why don't you just try acting?" Olivier definitely did more than just "try" to act on the picture.

The thespian played the film's villain: Dr. Christian Szell, "der weiße Engel" (the white angel). A war criminal and former Nazi concentration camp officer, Szell fled Germany for South America after World War 2. Szell comes to New York City seeking a safety deposit box filled with diamonds, but he can't stop looking over his shoulder, fearing he might be identified. "Is it safe?" Szell always asks, because for him, the answer can never be yes.

Nazi officers escaping to South America is a story with true history behind it, one that many films have used, not just "Marathon Man." Remember, in 1975, World War 2 and the atrocities of the Third Reich were a living memory for many more people. ("Marathon Man" director John Schlesinger, writer William Goldman and Hoffman were all Jewish, as is Hoffman's character Babe Levy, meaning the choice to depict this living history must've carried extra weight for them.)

Szell represents a ghostly evil returned, in particular one especially brutal part of this history: the Nazis' policy of yanking out concentration camp prisoners' gold tooth fillings, to be converted into bullion. Szell, a dentist by trade, was one of the men who performed such operations and reaped the stolen wealth.

When he and his men capture Babe, Szell gives him a surprise check-up and carves into his teeth. A normal trip to the dentist can be nerve-wracking enough, but the thought of letting Szell's dental tools anywhere near your mouth will have you squirming in your seat just like Babe.