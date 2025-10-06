It's 2025 And I Just Watched 1973's The Exorcist For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

I'm a massive cinephile. I spent close to a decade exploring the most obscure movies that inspired George Lucas and other "Star Wars" creatives for StarWars.com's "Cinema Behind 'Star Wars'" column. I feel like I can talk film with the best of them. Sometimes, though, I find I have the most bizarre holes in my movie viewing — like when I realized I'd never seen "The Exorcist."

I honestly couldn't give you a single good reason why I hadn't seen it — other than there are so many movies out there that it's literally impossible to watch them all, even if, like me, you try to watch at least one new film a day. (Ask my wife or kids, however, and they'll tell you I've seen everything.) After watching — and loving — "The French Connection" decades ago, William Friedkin's long been on my list of directors to take seriously. Nevertheless, his 1973 classic just missed me.

Until now.

To this point, I only knew the film for its highlight reel moments (Linda Blair's head twisting around, Max Von Sydow shouting about the power of Christ, etc). Hence, I didn't expect it to open at an archeological dig in the Middle East, with Sydow's Father Merrin searching for something. His faith perhaps? Evidence of a god? It's a tantalizing metaphor. After this, he disappears for almost the entire movie, which was another surprise. I thought he was the sort of actor you tried to put in every frame of your film if you had him. (Then again, I recently rewatched "Conan The Barbarian," and Sydow makes but a single, brilliant appearance.)

Instead, the film really belongs to Jason Miller's Father Karras and Ellen Burstyn's Chris. Father Karras is a priest who also trained as a psychologist, but he's slowly losing his faith as his mother dies. Chris, meanwhile, is an actor whose daughter Regan (Blair) is harming herself in terrifying ways that the medical community can't explain.