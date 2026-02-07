Starfleet Academy Episode 5's Final Scenes Remove The New Star Trek Comic From Official Canon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episode 5 follow.

The "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" series finale, "What You Leave Behind," left the door open just a tad for its lead, Captain Ben Sisko (Avery Brooks). Since the show's premiere, Sisko had become the Emissary of "Prophets" (noncorporeal aliens) who reside in a wormhole near planet Bajor. Sisko later learned he was always connected to the Prophets; his mother, Sarah (Deborah Lacey), had been possessed by one when she gave birth to him.

In "What You Leave Behind," Sisko defeated his nemesis Dukat (Marc Alaimo) in the Fire Caves of Bajor and prevented the rise of an evil faction of Prophets: The Pah-Wraiths. With his work completed, Sisko ascended to be with the Prophets. He told his wife Kasidy (Penny Johnson) that he would return, but he couldn't promise when.

Now, "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" resolves Sisko's fate. (The series is set in the 32nd century, 800-ish years after "DS9.") In the episode "Series Acclimation Mil," it turns out that Sisko never came back; history's last record of him is his fight with Dukat on Bajor, and Starfleet officially lists him as MIA. "Starfleet Academy" has thus officially wiped several "Star Trek" comics and novels from any possible canon.

A long-running series of novels (published from 2001 to 2017), continuing the story of "DS9" after the series' conclusion, depicted Sisko returning in time for his and Kasidy's daughter to be born, and resuming his role in Starfleet. The 2023 comic "Star Trek: Godshock" (written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing) also depicted Sisko returning three years after "What You Leave Behind."

IDW Publishing

Not according to official "Star Trek" canon, though, which now has no room for "Godshock."