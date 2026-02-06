How To Watch Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme At Home

Opinions may run the gamut of extremes when it comes to whether or not "Marty Supreme" stands out as one of the best movies of 2025, but out of anything released during the last year and change, maybe we can all agree that it's certainly the most movie. In any case, who knew we'd all end up feeling so passionate about a series of misadventures involving the most narcissistic ping-pong player you've ever seen and his insistence on ruining the lives of pretty much anyone who enters his orbit? And all wrapped up in what basically feels like a feature-length anxiety attack? That's the power of cinema, baby!

Following a theatrical run that culminated with a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards, director Josh Safdie's "Marty Supreme" is now ready to keep its winning streak alive for viewers at home. In a move that both Marty Mauser and star Timothée Chalamet would approve of, A24's most successful domestic performer to date is now setting its sights on its next big feat. The indie studio has announced that this underdog story of all underdog stories is coming to digital. As soon as Tuesday, February 10, 2026, you can purchase or rent the film from the online retailer of your choice — either to relive the chaos for yourself or check it out for the very first time.

Of course, that's not all. Even athletes as erratic as this one are known to hold a trick or two up their sleeves. In this case, "Marty Supreme" fans can also look forward to its debut on physical media, which you can pre-order now.