How To Watch Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme At Home
Opinions may run the gamut of extremes when it comes to whether or not "Marty Supreme" stands out as one of the best movies of 2025, but out of anything released during the last year and change, maybe we can all agree that it's certainly the most movie. In any case, who knew we'd all end up feeling so passionate about a series of misadventures involving the most narcissistic ping-pong player you've ever seen and his insistence on ruining the lives of pretty much anyone who enters his orbit? And all wrapped up in what basically feels like a feature-length anxiety attack? That's the power of cinema, baby!
Following a theatrical run that culminated with a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards, director Josh Safdie's "Marty Supreme" is now ready to keep its winning streak alive for viewers at home. In a move that both Marty Mauser and star Timothée Chalamet would approve of, A24's most successful domestic performer to date is now setting its sights on its next big feat. The indie studio has announced that this underdog story of all underdog stories is coming to digital. As soon as Tuesday, February 10, 2026, you can purchase or rent the film from the online retailer of your choice — either to relive the chaos for yourself or check it out for the very first time.
Of course, that's not all. Even athletes as erratic as this one are known to hold a trick or two up their sleeves. In this case, "Marty Supreme" fans can also look forward to its debut on physical media, which you can pre-order now.
Run to your nearest device and pre-order Marty Supreme on 4K UHD and Blu-ray
You can count on "Marty Supreme" remaining a hot commodity as it makes its transition from the big screen to a device or television set near you. The movie that seems to have proven the Timothée Chalamet skeptics wrong once and for all (and certainly appears to be the frontrunner in the Best Actor race) isn't nearly finished changing hearts and minds just yet. As more and more audiences get a chance to check out this sports drama/thriller for themselves, expect the discourse to ramp up considerably in the days and weeks leading up to this year's Academy Awards.
Although there's no official release date at this point, A24 is already getting their ducks in a row as far as the film's physical media debut is concerned. Fans can pre-order "Marty Supreme" on 4K UHD and Blu-ray from the A24 Shop on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, with the potential for some bonus features and behind-the-scenes extras waiting in the wings. Hopefully, there'll be plenty of material devoted to the studio's aggressive marketing campaign, from that orange blimp invading the skies of Los Angeles to Chalamet ascending to the top of the Las Vegas Sphere. Either way, we'll be seated. The official synopsis for "Marty Supreme" is as follows:
Marty Mauser (Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet), a wily hustler with a dream no one respects, goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness in this globe-spanning, full-throttle thrill ride from Josh Safdie ("Uncut Gems"). "Marty Supreme" is an undeniable once-in-a-generation cinematic experience with a stacked ensemble featuring Gwyneth Paltrow and Tyler the Creator.