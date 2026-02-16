A Star Trek Legend Directed Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Disastrous '90s Comedy Flop

Leonard Nimoy did a lot of great work outside of acting in "Star Trek," including directing six films in his lifetime. But while his "Three Men and a Baby" remains a beloved comedy classic and "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" was also well-received, Nimoy's directorial efforts also include some absolute duds. Take 1994's "Holy Matrimony," a film that, aside from being a comedy with little to no decent jokes, involves an adult Patricia Arquette marrying a very underaged Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Backing up a bit: In 1988, Nimoy directed a weird little movie called "The Good Mother," which did a lot more than cause "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" to be delayed. The Diane Keaton and Liam Neeson-starring drama seemed to be saying that Neeson's character allowing a small child to touch his naked body was okay and even portrayed the protective father of the child as some sort of villain. Needless to say, critics were perplexed at best, but the movie still managed a surprisingly average 54% on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, Nimoy wasn't done making weird flops with inexplicable plots involving kids after that.

In 1994, the "Star Trek" legend released his final feature-length directorial effort, "Holy Matrimony," in which more strange stuff involving children happens, albeit, in this case, played for laughs ... which is not to say those laughs were forthcoming. Critics didn't let the director get away with that this time, however, and "Holy Matrimony" now lives in infamy as one of two Nimoy-directed films to earn the dreaded 0% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. No wonder it was the last movie Nimoy ever called the shots on.