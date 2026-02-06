The Best Line In Charli XCX's The Moment Was Improvised [Exclusive]

In "The Moment," it doesn't take long for everyone involved with the Charli XCX (playing herself) "Brat" tour, especially Charli's friend and creative director, Celeste (Hailey Benton Gates), to realize that Johannes has been brought in to completely take over the tour itself. Literally and figuratively endorsed by Charli's label, Johannes soon becomes emboldened to make sweeping changes to the stage show which condense and sanitize the "Brat" aesthetic. At one point, he advises getting rid of any on-stage allusions to cocaine, something that Celeste objects to, given that one song in particular is literally about cocaine. Johannes, with the self-confidence possessed by most showbiz turnips, helpfully suggests that the song could be interpreted to be about "metaphorical cocaine."

It's this hilarious line which Alexander Skarsgård improvised that caused Aidan Zamiri to become a little jealous of the actor. While Zamiri and writing partner Bertie Brandes wrote the film properly to start with, Zamiri wanted "to make sure that this thing which was scripted felt unstaged and didn't feel contrived." As Zamiri explained, this led to Skarsgård having the freedom to ad-lib:

"I think in every single scene, I would allow time for improv, and sometimes something amazing would land. And so, that would make its way into every take. I have to admit, it's so painful for me to admit this, but 'metaphorical cocaine' was actually an ad lib ... The minute that Alexander said that for the first time, that obviously was then in every single take."

The line is a fantastic encapsulation of the film's satire of showbiz and of Charli's image. It's also a perfect representation of Skarsgård's character, too. Just goes to show that, when it comes to creative inspiration, it all comes down to the moment.