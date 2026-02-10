Christopher Walken's Creepy Fantasy Horror Movie On Paramount+ Has A Wild Premise

Gregory Widen's 1995 film "The Prophecy" takes some familiar premises seen in multiple Bible-based horror movies and skews them into something fascinatingly new. "The Prophecy" envisions angels — like, actual Heavenly seraphs — to be black-suit-wearing supervillains who secretly lurk among the humans on Earth, executing devious, ineffable, unholy plans. They don't have wings, but they can perch in precarious places like birds. They appear as males but are intersex beings. When an angel dies early in "The Prophecy," a wisecracking pathologist finds their blood chemistry to be similar to that of a fetus.

Angels are also, we learn, a bitter lot who constantly resent God's love of humans. There is a war brewing between splintered angel factions. The central antagonist of "The Prophecy" is the archangel Gabriel, played by an excellent Christopher Walken, and he aims to take possession of the soul of a recently deceased war criminal named Hawthorne. The soul is so evil, it seems, that whoever possesses it could tip the balance of the angel conflict. Gabriel's plans are being foiled by the benevolent angel Simon, played by Eric Stoltz, who has cleverly hidden Hawthorne's soul in the body of a young girl named Mary (Moriah Shining Dove). That, as you can imagine, isn't very good for Mary's health or well-being. Virginia Madsen plays Mary's teacher.

The main character of "The Prophecy" is a cop named Dagget, played by the always great Elias Koteas. Dagget nearly entered the priesthood years earlier, but instantly lost his faith when he had a deathly vision of fighting angels. It will be through Dagget's eyes that the audience learns all the above information about angels and souls.

It's a pretty great movie, and you can currently stream it on Paramount+.