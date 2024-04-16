The Correct Order To Watch The Prophecy Movies

In Gregory Widen's 1995 horror film "The Prophecy," angels look like ordinary people but are a little ... off. They are typically clad in black suits, but move like birds, snapping their heads around quickly, as if constantly aware of potential danger. They also have unnatural balance, able to perch on the edges of buildings or the backs of chairs without toppling over. When an angel calls Uziel (Jeff Cadiente) dies in the first "Prophecy," a medical examiner finds that the corpse is missing its eyes and that its blood chemistry is similar to that of an unborn fetus. Angels, it seems, are also intersex, possessing both a penis and a vagina. Angels, it seems, lurk among us, resentful of humanity.

The archangel Gabriel (Christopher Walken), still carrying his trumpet, is planning a war on humanity, hoping to foster the world's most evil soul, which was culled from the body of a dead dictator and stored inside a young girl. Even Lucifer (Viggo Mortensen) cannot abide by Gabriel's shenanigans and turns to the former priest and current LAPD detective Thomas Dagget (Elias Koteas) for help.

"The Prophecy" was a modest hit when it came out in 1995, gaining attention from horror fans for its unique version of Angels. It was widely rented enough to warrant several straight-to-video sequels, two of which Walken returned for. Horror icons like Doug Bradley and Tony Todd appeared in the sequels, as did Glenn Danzig.

Video store rats and DVD collectors have likely seen the many multi-disc DVD sets that Miramax/Dimension put out in the late 2000s, featuring a random smattering of the company's shlockier horror fare. One might find the five "Prophecy" movies packaged with "Dracula 2000," "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Meyers," and the fourth-through-eighth "Hellraiser" movies.

The "Prophecy" movies are best viewed in the order of their release.