David Bowie's Favorite TV Show Was An Obscure Drama You've Probably Never Heard Of

David Bowie was a singular talent. Known primarily as a musician behind beloved albums such as "Let's Dance" and "Heroes," he was respected as a true artist. Sadly, Bowie passed away at the age of 69 in 2016, but he had already made his mark on the world, both in music and in Hollywood, to be certain. Naturally, Bowie also appreciated art just as much as he enjoyed making it. Still, even for fans of his work, his favorite show will likely come as a surprise.

Bowie apparently very much loved an Australian TV soap opera by the name of "A Country Practice." The series kicked off its run in 1981 and has well over 1,000 episodes to its name. It centers on the residents of Wandin Valley, which range from the locals to the patients and staff at the rural town's hospital, and focuses on their daily lives. Yes, it turns out that the same artist who played an alien in the wild 1970s movie "The Man Who Fell to Earth" (among many other things) was a fan of this quaint drama.

"A big favourite of ours. We watched it all the time in Switzerland," Bowie's friend and fellow musician Iggy Pop confirmed in a 2020 interview with Mojo Magazine (via Daily Mail). "David loved that show." As further evidence of this, "A Country Practice" co-star Shane Porteous was once invited to see Bowie in concert with his kids. Here's how Porteous' daughter, Fiona Porteous, remembered their experience (via the Sydney Morning Herald):