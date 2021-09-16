Michael Jackson Could've Starred In Labyrinth Instead Of David Bowie

Imagine it's the mid-1980s and you're director and puppeteer extraordinaire, Jim Henson, casting the Goblin King for your movie, "Labyrinth." Which music superstar would you go with: David Bowie, Michael Jackson, or Sting?

Henson, the co-creator of "The Muppets with his wife, Jane, ultimately went with Bowie. However, there's a world in which Jackson, the onetime King of Pop, could have played the Goblin King in "Labyrinth."

"Labyrinth" turned 35 this year, and though Henson himself passed away in 1990, his work has continued to influence filmmakers like "The Green Knight" director David Lowery. Henson's son, Brian Henson, recently spoke to ComicBook.com, where he outlined some of the other casting options that his father was considering for "Labyrinth." Here's what he said: