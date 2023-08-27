Peaky Blinders Had A Super Fan In David Bowie

Bowie's love for "Peaky Blinders" isn't just an apocryphal story from after his death. According to Knight, he actually sent a sign of his adoration for the show directly to star Cillian Murphy. "He sent a photo of himself with razor blades in his cap to Cillian about a year ago," Knight shared in 2016, ahead of the show's third season. "I got in touch with his people who came back straight away and said he was a big, big fan." Knight even says a Sony representative visited him a week ahead of the release of Bowie's album "Blackstar," which was released just two days before the musician's death. As he put it, "It seems that his people were keen to establish that we could use it before he died."

The show ultimately incorporated Bowie's song "Lazarus" into its third season, underscoring a sequence in which Tommy Shelby (Murphy) slowly and painfully recovers from a skull fracture, numbing his pain with drugs in the process. The scene fits the lyrics and title of "Lazarus" perfectly, as Tommy is resurrected from a trip to death's door, sipping from a prescription bottle while Bowie sings "I'm so high, it makes my brain whirl." Murphy has also spoken about Bowie's wish to see one of his songs featured in the show, telling Spin 1038 in 2017: