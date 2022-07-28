Here's When The Peaky Blinders Movie Will Start Shooting

"In the bleak midwinter..."

Unlike the finality of the phrase that Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his fellow Peaky Blinders recite when they believe that they're about to shuffle off this mortal coil, "Peaky Blinders" itself will live on even after its "death." The gangster series, which saw Tommy's rickety crew raise themselves up from the mud of Birmingham horse-racing to the grand steps of Parliament itself, has been given new life, thanks to creator Steven Knight's plans to follow up the final season with the continued adventures of our favorite criminal mastermind. With the prolonged struggle between Shelby and his estranged relative-turned-rival Michael Gray now over and done with, viewers may have been surprised to realize the subplot concerning Sir Oswald Moseley (Sam Claflin) was left hanging.

That's where the planned "Peaky Blinders" movie comes in, picking up where the show left off and giving these legendary characters the super-sized platform they deserve. As much as the series finale felt like a satisfying end, nobody can fault the creative team for wanting to keep the good times rolling on the big screen. While fans will undoubtedly have to wait a bit longer to see the fruits of this production themselves, we now have some welcome updates on when the film will begin its shoot and the current state of the script.