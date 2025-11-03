This Overlooked '70s Cult Sci-Fi Movie Finally Let David Bowie Play An Alien

Science fiction often uses the alien-crash-lands-on-Earth metaphor to examine "us versus them" sentiments. Some, like "3-Body Problem," dissect the inherent malevolence of the vast universe, while others, like "Arrival," have a more optimistic outlook. Nicolas Roeg, who was fresh off the success of "Don't Look Now" in the late 1970s, decided to make a surreal, offbeat alien movie that completely dismantled genre expectations. This film, "The Man Who Fell To Earth," was rather expensive to make and had undergone a series of last-minute recuts and trims to make it more palatable for mainstream audiences. But these adjustments didn't help de-mystify Roeg's cult sci-fi, as it still feels strangely hypnotic, profound, and densely layered close to 50 years after its release.

David Bowie is integral to "The Man Who Fell To Earth," as he is the titular extraterrestrial who emits a timeless aura in an age of great socio-political upheaval. Taking on the moniker of Thomas Jerome Newton, Bowie's humanoid alien takes great pains to integrate into Earth society, as his mission is to take back water to his drought-stricken home planet. Using his superhuman intelligence to make astonishing inventions, Thomas runs a global corporation to generate unchecked wealth, which he intends to use to fulfill his mission. But blending in with humans means connecting with them — Thomas mimics the best (and worst) impulses of a human lover with Mary-Lou (Candy Clark), and finds an unexpected confidant in Dr. Nathan Bryce (Rip Torn), who is as jaded and disillusioned as they come.

The most (pleasantly) baffling aspect of the film is how much is left up to interpretation. Is it an enduring love story, a critique of postmodernist America, the tragic journey of an artist, or a paranoid thriller about human duplicity?