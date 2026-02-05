Josh Gad Had One Condition To Cameo As Himself In Marvel's Wonder Man Miniseries

This post contains minor spoilers for "Wonder Man."

Marvel TV is in something of a period of transition. After releasing streaming shows that were deeply connected to the main cinematic narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a handful of years (like "WandaVision"), Marvel's current goal is to make TV series that can more or less stand on their own. Enter the well-received "Wonder Man," which is more of a character study focused on the actor Simon Williams (as played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) rather than a superhero epic. It also features a very real actor in the form of Josh Gad ("Frozen," "Pixels") playing a heightened version of himself.

Gad, however, had one major condition when it came to signing up for a role in "Wonder Man." In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actor explained that he was willing to play himself in the show only if it wouldn't eliminate him from another role in the MCU in the future. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I said to [Marvel Studios head] Kevin Feige ... as long as I get to still play a character down the road in the MCU that isn't Josh Gad, I'm happy to do this. He said yes, so it was like, 'Let's buckle up and go on this weird journey together.'"

Gad appears in "Wonder Man" episode 4 and pokes fun at himself. It features him remixing a song from "Frozen" and even having an entourage. In the same interview Gad praised series co-creator Destin Daniel Cretton ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings") and showrunner Andrew Guest as "they leaned into the absurdity" of creating this "bats***" version of the actor, which isn't at all like the real one, so far as we know.