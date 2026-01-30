Wonder Man Episode 4 Has A Disney Animation Star Poke Fun At Himself

This article contains spoilers for "Wonder Man" season 1, episode 4 — "Doorman."

In the "Wonder Man" series premiere, "Matinee," Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) cunningly talks his way into a casting call and has to discuss a mysterious form known as the "Doorman waiver." This seems to effectively shut powered actors out of the entertainment industry. In episode 4, "Doorman," we finally discover just what — or, rather, who — prompted this particular clause.

The episode focuses on DeMarr Davis (Byron Bowers), an unassuming doorman for an exclusive club. After an accident gives him the superpower to use his own body as a portal, Davis becomes a hero by saving noted Hollywood star Josh Gad ("Frozen," "Beauty and the Beast") and a group of others from a deadly fire. This prompts Gad to hire Davis, which in turn propels the newly-dubbed Doorman into a life as a D-list celebrity. Unfortunately, Davis' 15 minutes of fame ends in a tragedy when a movie he's making with Gad results in Gad disappearing into Doorman's portal, never to be found.

The heavily publicized incident prompts the Doorman Clause, which prevents super-powered people from participating in productions and, thus, potentially endangering their co-stars. Perhaps even more importantly, however, it allows Gad to poke fun at his own image. Gamely, Gad plays a party-minded celeb who (unlike the real Gad) is happily coasting through his career with very little in the way of acting skills. Along with nods at his past Disney roles, the whole Gad experience goes well beyond a cameo — he's a full-on Marvel Cinematic Universe character.