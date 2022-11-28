The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Lets Kevin Bacon Be A Good Sport About This Whole Marvel Thing

This article contains major spoilers for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."

It's difficult to imagine any Christmas gift from Marvel Studios ever topping the glorious Rogers: The Musical Broadway number from "Hawkeye," but "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" comes very close. Going with the Guardians for an amusing little holiday one-off makes the most sense, given that they're the most compelling family in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A group of outcasts who come together from all corners of the cosmos to support one another are the perfect fodder for something cute like this, especially with one of their own feeling a bit dour.

Seeing as how Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) lost his mother at a young age, learned that his biological father (Kurt Russell) was a planetary genocidal maniac, lost his flawed yet loving adoptive father (Michael Rooker), was partly responsible for the Blip, and had to say goodbye to the love of his life (Zoe Saldaña), it's safe to say that Star-Lord's going through it. So fellow Guardians Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) make the decision to cheer him up with the ultimate Christmas present in the form of Kevin Bacon, Earth's greatest (fictional) hero.

Pulling off a gag like the Guardians kidnapping Bacon as a Christmas gift is just as hilarious as you think it would be. This isn't Bacon's first rodeo with James Gunn, as he previously worked with him on the mean-spirited superhero flick "Super." And even when the "Slither" filmmaker just lets his characters make fun of him, you can tell the "Stir of Echoes" star is just having an absolute blast.