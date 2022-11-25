James Gunn Was Prepared To Recast Kevin Bacon If He Turned Down The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special

What's the best approach to winning Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon? If you're James Gunn, you simply cast Bacon as himself for your Marvel Cinematic Universe streaming special, "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."

The 44-minute special, which Gunn both wrote and directed, catches up with the biggest a-holes in the galaxy sometime after the events of "Thor: Love and Thunder." With Christmas just around the corner and Peter (Chris Pratt) still in mourning for Gamora, Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) devise a surefire plan to cheer him up: giving him a special present in the form of his childhood hero, Kevin Bacon. Okay, it's not exactly the deepest or the most profound premise. In fact, in his review, /Film's Chris Evangelista argued that the "mighty silly and mighty light [special is] so light that it's a wonder it even exists." But then again, one could argue that comes with the territory. At least there's no wookiee porn.

Having Bacon play a fictional version of himself in the MCU is easily the most inspired element of "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special." In an interview with Variety, Gunn confirmed that it was always his intention to go that route, as opposed to hiring someone else to impersonate the "Footloose," "Apollo 13," and "Mystic River" actor. And if Bacon had turned him down? "I would have recast with a different actor, but I'm glad I got my first choice," Gunn added, name-dropping John Schneider ("The Dukes of Hazzard," "Smallville") as his second pick for the part.