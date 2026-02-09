Viggo Mortensen's Underseen 2004 Western Is A Hidden Gem Streaming On Prime Video

Westerns come in all forms, from Clint Eastwood's unconventional Western Musical "Paint Your Wagon" to the elegiac revisionist masterpiece "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford." Then, there's "Hidalgo," an overlooked 2004 epic biographical Western starring Viggo Mortensen that plays out mostly in the Middle East. Intrigued? Well, the film is available to stream on Prime Video, but it's worth acquainting yourself with the background and controversy surrounding "Hidalgo" before you gallop in.

The film is directed by Joe Johnston, who's best known for family comedy favorites such as "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (1989) and "Jumanji" (1995). He'd also help kick off the most successful franchise in United States history — the Marvel Cinematic Universe — with 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger." But before he tackled that fictional modern-day legend, he decided to take on the tale of real-life American distance rider Frank Hopkins.

The horse rider and cowboy lived between 1865 and 1951, but the details of his life are vague to say the least. A Ringling Brothers performer, Hopkins made many claims about his prolific riding career, but as "Hidalgo" would go on to prove, not everybody believed all of them, and the truth remains elusive to this day. Did this dodgy figure and his questionable life story at least make for a good movie? Well, that depends on who you ask. "Hidalgo" divided critics, some of whom enjoyed Johnston's sweeping epic and some of whom were just downright offended. Either way, the film remains an interesting and mostly forgotten early 2000s curio that's well worth a watch if only to see where you might fall on this critical spectrum.