The Iron Lung Box Office Controversy, Explained

It was a busy weekend to close out January at the box office. Not only did Sam Raimi's new horror movie "Send Help" come in at number one with $20 million, but YouTuber Markiplier's indie sensation "Iron Lung" was right on its heels with $17.8 million, straight-up shocking the industry. However, a little bit of controversy emerged over the film's box office reporting, although it mostly boiled down to a simple misunderstanding.

Taking to TikTok on Sunday, Markiplier, aka Mark Fischbach, shared an observation when looking at the daily box office numbers over the weekend via The Numbers, an online box office database and site for reporting on related matters. He explained that, after appearing atop the charts on Friday, his movie disappeared from the charts on Saturday and Sunday. Or, at the very least, it appeared to. Here's what he had to say about the matter:

"This is on Friday. I'm number one. I milked it a lot. I said it. It was very funny. I knew that Sam Raimi's movie ['Send Help'] was going to pass me eventually by the end of the weekend, but I was like, 'Ha ha I'm number one.' But then, I didn't see this yesterday, so here's Saturday, right? I swear I was on this list, but 'Iron Lung' isn't here anymore. There's no numbers for 'Iron Lung.' They took me off the chart."

"I thought hey, maybe that's a fluke. Maybe there's something wrong," he added, explaining that the same thing happened on Sunday.

Come Monday morning, "Iron Long" was at number two with $17.8 million for the weekend not only on The Numbers but on Box Office Mojo as well. Nothing fishy was going on, though, nor was the industry trying to get in the way of Markiplier's success.