Jake Gyllenhaal's Boxing Movie That Almost Starred Eminem Is A Hidden Gem Streaming On Paramount+

Antoine Fuqua's "Southpaw" isn't an exceptional sports drama. That said, the 2015 boxing film features an exceptional central performance by Jake Gyllenhaal, who transforms himself into boxing champion Billy Hope. The physicality of the role alone demanded a lot from Gyllenhaal, who had to undergo intense training for five months and research the nuances of boxing as an underground subculture. "Southpaw" doesn't do anything special with its clichéd premise, where a down-on-his-luck Billy is pushing himself too hard against the concerns of his wife, Maureen (Rachel McAdams), and ends up paying the price soon after.

Gyllenhaal's impressive turn as Billy is supported by McAdams' incredibly grounded presence, along with a compelling breakout performance by Oona Laurence, who plays Billy's daughter, Leila. While the film soars above its mediocre storyline due to its lead performances, Gyllenhaal wasn't initially supposed to play Billy, as "Southpaw" was tailor-made for a specific rapper and songwriter. You see, Billy Hope's struggles were modeled after the personal struggles faced by Eminem (!), as screenwriter Kurt Sutter was deeply inspired by the rapper. "Southpaw" was supposed to be a spiritual continuation of 2002's "8 Mile," which stars Eminem and dramatizes autobiographical elements from his life.

Within this context, the film was supposed to be an inspiring reborn-from-the-ashes story suited for Eminem, who was also interested in the role. In 2012, he exited the project to focus on his music, after which Fuqua was brought on board, with Gyllenhaal replacing the rapper. Although this recast drastically altered the direction of Sutter's script, Gyllenhaal brought a complex vulnerability to Billy outside of the ring and enriched "Southpaw" as a whole.

The film is currently streaming on Paramount+, so let's have a closer look at Fuqua's boxing drama.