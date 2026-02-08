Nightcrawler's Signature BAMF Teleportation In X-Men '97 Came With Plenty Of Complications

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1992 "X-Men" cartoon had to prune the huge cast of the comics down to a manageable (and gender-balanced) roster of nine. Inevitably, that meant even some fan-favorites got left out, such as the teleporting X-Man Nightcrawler/Kurt Wagner.

Nightcrawler made it into the animated "X-Men" show as a guest star, with an episode that broke a taboo of exploring religion in a superhero cartoon. Even with some unavoidable constraints, the episode did justice to Kurt's character: He practices a loving, not judgmental, Christianity. After all, with his blue fur, yellow eyes, and tail, Kurt knows what it's like to be unfairly judged.

Since X-fans love Nightcrawler, it was an easy choice to bring him back for the revival series "X-Men '97" (voiced once more by Adrian Hough). Kurt got a title card in the revamped opening credits alongside the other X-Men like his adopted sister Rogue (Lenore Zann). But while the "X-Men '97" creative team was eager to reintroduce Nightcrawler, animating his powers came with some hurdles.

When Nightcrawler teleports, he disappears in a plume of smoke, then reappears in another. "X-Men" comics have a signature onomatopoeia sound effect for Kurt's teleporting: "Bamf!"

This sound effect has been used since Nightcrawler's third ever appearance in "Uncanny X-Men" #95 (by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum). Nightcrawler disappears in "a crack of flame and a gusting stench of brimstone," with "bamf" written in bright letters across the top of the smoke cloud.

In "X-Men '97: The Art and Making of the Animated Series" by James Field, "X-Men '97" FX Lead Designer and Supervisor Chris Graf explained: "In the comics, [Nightcrawler's] teleport has a very iconic smoke shape that often looks fantastic as a still image but can be very tricky to animate on and off in a flash."