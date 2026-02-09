South Korean pop culture has been taking the world by storm for years, far beyond Netflix's chart-topping animated movie success with 2025's "KPop Demon Hunters." From pop music and culinary trends to movies and television, Korean productions have been increasingly well-received globally. Netflix has been a major streaming home to many Korean shows and movies internationally for a long time. Indeed, the best K-dramas on Netflix are among the best shows ever produced by South Korea.

That commitment to quality and availability to Korean entertainment on Netflix extends to movies in its streaming library too, of course. With films touching on virtually every major genre, there is a lot to choose from, so we're narrowing it down to the finest available at the time of this writing. Unlike "KPop Demon Hunters," we're focusing on movies that were produced or co-produced by South Korean studios.

Here are the 12 best Korean movies streaming on Netflix right now, each offering compelling stories and memorable characters in their own right.