A Squid Game Actor Starred In One Of The Best Zombie Movies Ever

South Korean films and television shows have delivered some no-holds-barred spectacles, with lacerating violence and soul-rattling twists. "Squid Game," which recently premiered its second season is no exception, and one of the show's key actors, Gong Yoo, previously starred in another South Korean genre gem.

In "Squid Game," Gong plays the Recruiter, the enigmatic and well-dressed agent who lures in potential players by challenging them to a game of ddakji. The Recruiter's handsome face and friendly demeanor make it easy for his character to convince unsuspecting debtors to try their luck — both at ddakji, and then at the mysterious higher-stakes game.

In "Train to Busan," that same magnetism draws you in and makes you root for Seok Woo, a divorced workaholic who tries to escape a zombie outbreak with his young daughter, Su-an. By now, zombie flicks are a tried and true genre; we've seen every sort of take on zombies, from the emotionally intense "The Last of Us" to the parodic "Shaun of the Dead." But "Train to Busan" offers so much more.