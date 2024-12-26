Netflix's Squid Game Season 2 Gives Gong Yoo's Recruiter A Brutal Backstory

"Squid Game" season 2 is set two years after the first season, and we learn that during those two years, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the winner of the games from season 1, has been trying to find the Recruiter. Gi-hun wants to use the Recruiter to find a way to get to the people who run the games and shut them down once and for all, but even though Gi-hun has an entire team of people working for him trying to locate the Recruiter, the Recruiter has proven to be illusive. Eventually, however, the Recruiter surfaces, leading to a big confrontation at the climax of the first episode of season 2, titled "Bread and Lottery."

Gi-hun has used some of the money he won to purchase a motel, which he now uses as his base of operations. As the episode draws to a close, Gi-hun finds the Recruiter waiting for him in one of the motel rooms, a gun in his hand. After some back-and-forth dialogue, the Recruiter spills the beans on his own backstory. He explains that before he landed the gig of recruiting people to play the games, he worked at the games himself. He was one of the people in charge of burning the bodies of players who died. He says that as he burned the bodies, he would tell himself, in regards to the dead players: "These things aren't human. They're just trash ... useless ...They have no purpose in this world."

Eventually, the Recruiter worked his way up to becoming one of the masked armed guards at the games. The Recruiter reveals that one year during the games, he went over to shoot one of the players who lost, and something surprising happened. "I recognized his face. Guess who it was? My dad," he says. "I was aiming a weapon at my very own father, and he begged me, tears in his eyes, to spare his life. So you know what I did? I shot him, bang, right in the middle of his forehead. That's when I knew, "Ah I really am cut out for this.'"