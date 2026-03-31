Timothy Olyphant's Justified Shares A Universe With A Beloved George Clooney Movie

Cinematic universes are all the rage these days, and everything from Marvel to Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise wants a piece of the action. With that in mind, it's surprising that more people aren't talking about the unofficial Elmore Leonard-verse, which has been quietly growing since the 1990s. Throughout the years, filmmakers and TV creators have gone the extra mile to make sure adaptations of the author's stories are canonically connected on the screen. And "Justified" — the neo-Western starring Timothy Olyphant as the trigger-happy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens — is a glue that holds them all together.

This brings us to the connection between "Justified: City Primeval" and Steven Soderbergh's "Out of Sight," starring George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez as lovers on opposite sides of the law. Raymond Cruz, a detective in Soderbergh's crime thriller, shows up in "The Oklahoma Wild Man" episode of "Justified: City Primeval" via a short flashback scene. Paul Calderón plays the character on both occasions, meaning that "Out of Sight" and the "Justified" sequel series are set in the same universe.

Now that we've established that "Justified: City Primeval" is a sneaky sequel to "Out of Sight," let's discuss how both properties have allowed other movies and TV shows to exist within this unsung shared universe. It isn't always obvious, but the proof is in the pudding.