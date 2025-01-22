The Canceled TV Series That Quietly Launched The Justified Universe

Of all the shows like "Justified" that are worth watching, "Karen Sisco" is the only one that deserves credit for launching the franchise. Granted, it did so unintentionally and happened years before FX's crime drama about Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) came to fruition. However, "Karen Sisco" has canonical connections to "Justified," and it's unfortunate that the series is largely forgotten due to it being one of many great shows that were canceled after one season.

Based on the Elmore Leonard character of the same name, "Karen Sisco" sees Carla Gugino play the eponymous U.S. Marshal as she solves crimes in Miami, Florida, while simultaneously trying to earn the respect of her peers and navigating a dating world full of men who can never guess her real job. Fortunately, she has a close confidant in her father, Marshal Sisco (Robert Forster), a retired lawman who's always on hand to offer some words of wisdom.

While "Karen Sisco" was sent to the chopping block after one season, the creators of "Justified" didn't forget about it. Keeping that in mind, let's explore how both series are connected.