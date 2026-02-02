The Michael Trailer Looks Like Every Miserable, Boring Biopic Walk Hard Tried To Warn Us About

Is this your king of pop? Ever since "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story" arrived in 2007 and lampooned every other musical biopic within an inch of their life, you'd think Hollywood would've taken that to heart and tried to avoid every trope satirized in that nearly two decade old gem. But apparently not, as the first official trailer for "Michael" would have us believe — from its on-the-nose needle drops to the shots of squealing fans at jam-packed concerts and family dinners with a dad unironically spouting clichés like "In this life, you're either a winner or you're a loser." It's a lot to pack into a two-minute trailer, but "Michael" finds a way to justify every single fear we had going in.

And none of that will likely matter in the least. Despite all the behind-the-scenes drama and the rather uninspiring footage, we can't escape the reality that people love them some Michael Jackson. And as the billion dollar-grossing "Bohemian Rhapsody" proved in 2018, even the most squirrelly of audiences will turn out in droves to be reminded of all the classic songs and performances they know and adore. Indeed, with the Michael Jackson estate rubber stamping this particular biopic and granting access to the artist's entire catalog (and, in the process, ignoring every real-world controversy and allegation surrounding him), this is as safe and low-risk a bet as it gets. It definitely looks the part, that's for sure.

"Michael" comes from director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter John Logan. It stars Michael Jackson's real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the title character, who'll be joined by Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. The biopic hits theaters on April 24, 2026.