Vin Diesel's Fast And Furious 11 Needs To Do One Thing In Order To Succeed

It took nearly three years but Universal Pictures is finally moving forward on the 11th (and presumably final) entry in the "Fast & Furious" franchise. As was recently announced by star Vin Diesel, the movie will be titled "Fast Forever" and is due to hit theaters in 2028. Get ready for more fast cars, Corona, and family.

Plot details are currently unavailable but "Fast X" left us with a big cliffhanger and plot threads that need tying up. By the time "Fast & Furious 11" arrives, it will be a full five years between installments. Will Universal pick up directly where that cliffhanger left off, with Dom Toretto and his son in peril at the hands of Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes? Regardless of where the story goes, the movie absolutely needs to do one thing in order to ensure that it's successful.

"Fast X" carried an eye-melting $340 million production budget, which doesn't even account for the hefty marketing spend. It was one of the most expensive movies ever made and some reports suggested that the budget may have been even higher. In any event, the movie grossed $714 million at the global box office, meaning it probably struggled to break even in theaters, let alone turn a profit. Granted, this franchise generates lots of money beyond theaters so it was undoubtedly worth it in the end for Universal.

That said, studios don't make these giant blockbusters just to break even. These are supposed to be the cash cows that do more than just help keep the lights on. All of this to say, "Fast Forever" is absolutely going to have to bring down the budget — by a lot. This movie has to be much cheaper, plain and simple.