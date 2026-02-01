5 Essential Catherine O'Hara Movies And TV Shows Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

There is only joy in celebrating the uncommonly brilliant career of Catherine O'Hara, but having to summarize it, knowing that her mirthful work on this planet is complete, is a sorrowful thing. O'Hara was 71 years old when she died on January 30, 2026, and as vital as ever. She was in the midst of exploring the unsettledness of ousted studio executive Patty Leigh in the uproarious film industry satire "The Studio," and had flaunted her considerable, underexploited dramatic chops as Gail Lynden in the grim HBO horror series "The Last of Us." Her third act held untold promise. Then the curtain cruelly dropped.

O'Hara's commitment to a project was always total, and she always understood the assignment. She could dominate scenes when called upon, but she was just as comfortable playing comedy point guard, dishing out assists to her castmates. Most impressively, O'Hara simply couldn't be miscast. Every role was in her wheelhouse.

From the time I first saw her on "SCTV," O'Hara seemed destined for full-scale stardom. It might've happened, too, had she not bolted "Saturday Night Live" in 1981 before appearing on a single episode. There were rumors that she was turned off by head writer Michael O'Donoghue's tyrannical leadership style, but O'Hara said she just didn't like living in New York City. Though the show was in poor shape at the time, it's tempting to consider what she could've done opposite upstart genius Eddie Murphy, especially since she was an immensely talented writer as well (as she proved when she returned to "SCTV" and won a Primetime Emmy for her contributions to the "Moral Majority Show").

O'Hara preferred being an ensemble player, and no one did it better. It's impossible to pick just five essential O'Hara works, but let's give it a go!