Catherine O'Hara Was More Than A Comedy Legend – She Was A Holiday Movie Master

Here's the thing about Kate McAllister: She's really giving it her best as the mother of five rambunctious kids, but she's only human. She's impatient and a little harsh with her son Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) in particular, leading to his being stuck on his own in both "Home Alone" and its immediate sequel. While it could be easy to paint Kate as shrill and unfair, Catherine O'Hara's performance is kind of sympathetic even to a kid watching, because we can identify with just how frazzled she feels. Not only that, but once she discovers that Kevin isn't with the family, she goes through all kinds of craziness to get back to him, including a very long ride in the back of a semi truck with a socially awkward John Candy.

In the second movie, she knows to find Kevin at the big Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center, and when the two see one another and hug, it's an absolutely incredible moment because we get to see just how much they love one another. No family is perfect, but seeing a family that can fight and come back together is wonderful, especially when the mother of that family is as incredible as O'Hara as Kate. Without her, the "Home Alone" movies are just some cartoonishly violent siege movies that happen to take place during the holidays, but thanks in part to her performance, they contain what the Christmas holiday season is really all about.

Halloween and Christmas will never be the same without Catherine O'Hara, but I'm thankful that she made the holidays of my childhood so lovely. Rest in peace, and thanks for the movie magic.