Zack Snyder Thinks The Dark Knight's Success Helped His Watchmen Movie

There are few comic book movies that can compete with Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" in terms of sheer, near-universal reverence. However good you think it is, "The Dark Knight" is somehow better. It was a landmark moment in blockbuster cinema. It also helped usher in a new era for DC on the big screen. Its success even helped the live-action "Watchmen" movie, according to its director Zack Snyder.

In a January 2009 interview with the New York Times ahead of the movie's release, Snyder discussed "Watchmen" but also touched on the success of Nolan's second installment in his eventual "Batman" trilogy starring Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne. Mind you, this was soon after "The Dark Knight" had made $1 billion at the box office, as it was fresh in people's minds. As Snyder sees it, that success and positioning comic book movies as serious cinema opened the door for people to appreciate something like "Watchmen." Here's what he had to say about it:

"I think it's helped a lot. I think it has. It's as serious as, like, brain surgery on a baby – which I think is a good thing, I'm not saying that in a bad way – but you can't have a superhero movie more serious than that. It's like 'The Reader.' I think it does lay crucial mythological groundwork for the appreciation of 'Watchmen.' Maybe I'm too close to it, but that's my feeling."

"Watchmen" is based on the seminal graphic novel from writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons. It takes place in an alternate world where the mere presence of American superheroes changed history. The U.S. won the Vietnam War, Richard Nixon is still president, and the cold war is still raging. When a retired hero is killed, his former teammates must investigate.