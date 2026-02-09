Matt Damon Lost A Role That Turned Josh Brolin Into An Oscar Nominee

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Matt Damon has had one hell of a career. Damon has starred in many, many great movies during the course of his decades-long run in Hollywood. From his third act turn in "Saving Private Ryan" to his pivotal role in Martin Scorsese's "The Departed," his resume is impressive, to say the least. But that doesn't mean it's all worked out perfectly. For Damon, there's at least one movie he missed out on, and it led to Josh Brolin ("No Country for Old Men") landing an Oscar nomination.

In an interview with USA Today tied to his role in director Joe Carnahan's "The Rip" (a crime thriller loosely based on real-life events), Damon was asked if there was one movie that "got away" during the course of his career. He name-checked 2008's Oscar-winning "Milk," which would have re-teamed him with director Gus Van Sant. Here's what Damon had to say about it:

"I was supposed to do 'Milk' with Gus [Van Sant]. Then Sean [Penn] had something happen to his schedule, and he had to push the movie, which made it a conflict for me, so I got recast with Josh Brolin. I loved the script, and I'd already done research on it. But as much as I wanted to be in that, it was probably better served by Josh. He was amazing. It was a moment in my 30s when I was like, 'That must've happened for a reason.' So, I was sanguine about it at the end."

Damon and Van Sant previously collaborated on "Good Will Hunting" (which was very nearly an action movie, believe it or not), a film that proved to be a breakout moment for the actor and his frequent creative partner Ben Affleck (who co-starred in and wrote the movie with Damon).