Good Will Hunting Was An Action Movie Until Rob Reiner's Studio Stepped In

The 1997 movie awards season was shaping up to be surprisingly competitive in the early fall of that year. "L.A. Confidential," "Boogie Nights," and "The Sweet After" were making serious noise, while summer sleepers "The Full Monty" and "Ulee's Gold" appeared likely to stay in the picture as everyone awaited the arrival of presumed heavy hitters like Steven Spielberg's "Amistad," James L. Brooks' "As Good as It Gets," and Quentin Tarantino's "Jackie Brown." But when James Cameron's "Titanic," a wildly expensive coin flip from a director best known for popcorn flicks, began screening for critics and guilds in early November, everything clicked into place. The boat movie was an Oscar lock for Best Picture and Director, "As Good as It Gets" had Best Actor and Actress sewn up, and everyone else was playing for the honor to be nominated.

The one no one saw coming, at least not as a nominee in nearly all of the major categories, was "Good Will Hunting." A character study about a Boston "Southie" who exhibits a genius-level grasp of mathematics and a propensity for self-destructiveness, written by a couple of hunky up-and-coming actors, did not sound like an awards contender. It also felt like an odd fit for director Gus Van Sant, who was best known for edgy indie flicks like "Drugstore Cowboy" and "My Own Private Idaho."

Even when "Good Will Hunting" caught on, its best shot at an Oscar seemed to be via Robin Williams' supporting turn as the psychiatrist who saves Matt Damon's title character from himself. That Damon and Ben Affleck could beat out former winners Brooks and Woody Allen for Original Screenplay seemed an absurd long shot. But the script charmed Oscar voters, which it probably wouldn't have done had Rob Reiner not advised a rewrite several years prior.