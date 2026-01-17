The Rip Director Reveals Which Details Were True About The Real-Life Rip That Inspired The Movie [Exclusive]

Mild spoilers for "The Rip" ahead.

It's been a genuine pleasure watching Matt Damon and Ben Affleck working together onscreen again over the last five years. They were both terrific in Ridley Scott's hugely underrated "The Last Duel," and utterly delightful in the Nike shoe drama "Air" (which Affleck additionally directed). Now, they've reunited for "The Rip," a straight-up action thriller from writer/director Joe Carnahan.

Damon and Affleck star as, respectively, Miami cops Lieutenant Dane Dumars and Detective Sergeant JD Byrne, two members of a Tactical Narcotics Team who receive a tip about cash stashed in a local safe house. When they search the abode, they find $20 million in drug money. Dumars refuses to notify his superiors and confiscates his team's phones, which leaves Byrne wondering if Dumars plans to steal what would obviously be life-changing dough.

Carnahan has made some great movies about police corruption (most notably 2002's "Narc"), so he knows this dirty territory well. This time out, however, he was dealing with a story based on real events that the film's technical advisor, Chris Casiano, personally witnessed.

In an interview with /Film's Ben Pearson, Carnahan discussed how Casiano was able to add "a lot more color" regarding the real-life rip. One interesting element is that it took 42 hours to count the money. Other details that might've seemed too wild to be true also happened. Per Carnahan: