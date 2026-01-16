The Rip Director Joe Carnahan On The State Of The Mid-Budget Action Film: 'If Everything's About Shareholders, You're Dead' [Exclusive]

Warning: Spoilers ahead for "The Rip."

I'd like to talk about a spoiler-y moment, but we're going to hold this until the movie comes out, so feel free to speak openly. At the end of the movie, we find out that Damon and Affleck's characters have been working together to find the rat in their group, and Damon gets to give this ... it's kind of this movie's version of a "how do you like dem apples" speech, which is so satisfying as an audience member. So I was hoping you could talk me through getting to that moment, making it feel earned from a story perspective, and then actually working with Damon to get what you wanted out of him, performance-wise.

It's kind of a trite thing to say, but it really all begins with the script. And I don't have an affinity for this type of writing, so I'm always amazed — I watch Rian Johnson, I'm going, "This guy, this is f***ing fantastic. This is a magic trick." So we spent a lot of time, myself and [co-writer] Mike McGrale, drilling down on what the specifics of that would be, and really spent a lot of time in the outline phase. So when you get there — because you're building a watch. This thing has to keep time, and it has to hit at seconds and hit at particular moments. So, in that, it was so great because Matt now embodies the "here it comes." And it really begins with these guys are just staring each other down and the guns come out.

I also don't want to wind up in some Reddit thread where some guy goes, "Well, why didn't you just kill him when they got into the car? They should have killed him right away." They have their weapons out. They know what's going on. So, now it's going to be very difficult. "Okay, what do we do? They're the bad guys, how do we make a move on these guys?" So, that was number one. And then, you think these guns are designed for this kind of stand-off for the two of them, and it's not until there's a very deliberate camera move, where Ben leans forward, and now it's like, wait a minute, it reframes, and now [Steven Yeun's character] Ro is the subject of the scrutiny.

So that when [Damon] says, "Unless you're lying like me, which then it's a f***ing art form, and I've been lying to you all night." I love that moment. You could feel in the audience last night [at the premiere] this palpable glee, like, "Wait a minute, wait a minute," you know what I mean? It's like, "Jason Bourne's not a bad guy! Batman's not a bad guy!" So it was deeply satisfying, brother. You want to give an audience those great moments, those wins. I love that. I do, I really do.

As soon as I finished watching the movie, I immediately went to search about the real story that this was based on, and didn't really find that many details. I just saw some arrests were made, there was money in the house, and that was kind of it. Did you guys have more access with the research that you were able to do into some more of the specifics of what actually happened here? Or did you just kind of take that basic framework of the news story and say, "This is a cool idea. Let's completely invent a bunch of stuff to happen here"?

[Technical advisor] Chris Casiano was actually involved in that rip. So he was able to fill in and give us a lot more color in terms of those details. A little one is like, in the actual rip, which took 42 hours to count — which, obviously we're not going to do a 20-part series on this thing and watch them count for 42 hours — but when they got to the, there's an actual DEA-held Wells Fargo, it's a real place, and there was a guy with a clipboard waiting for them, and six armed men, and they excused the other two officers, put them in Ubers? That's all true. And then they used a two-story counter, this giant electronic counter. So, that moment where the readout is $20 million, and the card [says the same number]? That actually happened. So, there's stuff in there that we stayed true to the authenticity of it.

And then as you mentioned, it's like, then you got to invent the rest of it, man. You've got to invent all the little pinwheels, and the Rube Goldberg contraption that eventually drops a net over the mouse. But we did have a little more insight into that than somebody who's just reading about it.