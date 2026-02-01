Why Marvel's Hawkeye Season 2 Didn't Happen, According To The Show's Producer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's been more than four years since "Hawkeye" season 1 debuted on Disney+, and we haven't seen much of Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since. Clint has notably been left out of this year's "Avengers: Doomsday" (so far as we know), and there's no telling where he might turn up again. Still, "Hawkeye" season 2 seems (or, at least, seemed) like a logical step forward. So, why hasn't it happened? We now have some new information.

In an interview with The Direct to discuss Marvel's new series "Wonder Man" (which is currently streaming on Disney+), showrunner Andrew Guest explained why a second season of "Hawkeye" has yet to materialize. Guest served as a consulting producer on the first season and revealed that he and his fellow creatives did explore what another season would've looked like, but the timing didn't work out. Here's what he had to say about it:

"There was talk at a certain point. ...We did explore creatively what season 2 of 'Hawkeye' might be if we were able to do it. Unfortunately, the timing didn't work out in terms of Marvel and all the various pieces that need to come together. But I loved working on 'Hawkeye.' I think [Jeremy] Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are so terrific together, and I would love to see more of those two."

Renner previously claimed that "Hawkeye" season 2 didn't happen due to a pay dispute, with the "penny pinchers" wanting to give him half of his salary for the same amount of work (which didn't sit right with the actor). Based on Guest's comments, it sounds like scheduling issues involving him and Steinfeld (who played Kate Bishop) may've also been to blame.