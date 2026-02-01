Why Marvel's Hawkeye Season 2 Didn't Happen, According To The Show's Producer
It's been more than four years since "Hawkeye" season 1 debuted on Disney+, and we haven't seen much of Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since. Clint has notably been left out of this year's "Avengers: Doomsday" (so far as we know), and there's no telling where he might turn up again. Still, "Hawkeye" season 2 seems (or, at least, seemed) like a logical step forward. So, why hasn't it happened? We now have some new information.
In an interview with The Direct to discuss Marvel's new series "Wonder Man" (which is currently streaming on Disney+), showrunner Andrew Guest explained why a second season of "Hawkeye" has yet to materialize. Guest served as a consulting producer on the first season and revealed that he and his fellow creatives did explore what another season would've looked like, but the timing didn't work out. Here's what he had to say about it:
"There was talk at a certain point. ...We did explore creatively what season 2 of 'Hawkeye' might be if we were able to do it. Unfortunately, the timing didn't work out in terms of Marvel and all the various pieces that need to come together. But I loved working on 'Hawkeye.' I think [Jeremy] Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are so terrific together, and I would love to see more of those two."
Renner previously claimed that "Hawkeye" season 2 didn't happen due to a pay dispute, with the "penny pinchers" wanting to give him half of his salary for the same amount of work (which didn't sit right with the actor). Based on Guest's comments, it sounds like scheduling issues involving him and Steinfeld (who played Kate Bishop) may've also been to blame.
Could Hawkeye season 2 still happen?
At the same time, Andrew Guest indicated that he would personally love to see more from Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop in the MCU. That begs the question: Could "Hawkeye" season 2 still happen? If nothing else, Marvel Studios hasn't officially ruled it out just yet.
Following his aforementioned comments about the pay dispute, Renner softened his stance on Marvel in a later interview, stating that he's "sure we'll end up doing season 2." As of right now, though, Kevin Feige and the brass at the studio are completely focussed on wrapping up the Multiverse Saga, with "Doomsday" hitting theaters in December. That will be followed by "Avengers: Secret Wars" next year, which will serve as the grand finale to the saga (itself an event that began in 2020 in the aftermath of "Avengers: Endgame").
Meanwhile, Steinfeld's Kate Bishop has been built up as a member of the Young Avengers, who have yet to fully materialize in the MCU. It very much seems like Marvel is building towards introducing that team in a movie down the line. Using a second season of "Hawkeye" to have Clint more officially pass the torch to Kate would make a lot of sense.
Aside from any logistical concerns, "Hawkeye" remains one of the better-received live-action MCU shows to date. While early Multiverse Saga series like "Loki" and "WandaVision" were generally met with praise, it's been an uneven ride since then, with the badly-received "Secret Invasion" TV show representing the franchise's low point. So, in that way, making more "Hawkeye" seems all the more sensible. We'll have to see what happens once the dust settles after "Secret Wars."
