Chris Pratt Has One Condition To Return As Owen Grady In Jurassic World 5

Will we see more of Chris Pratt's Owen Grady in the "Jurassic World" franchise? At the very least, the actor isn't ruling anything out. But if we're to see the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star mixing it up with dinosaurs once again, he does have a condition in order to make that happen.

On a recent episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Pratt was promoting his new sci-fi thriller "Mercy," which recently dethroned "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at the box office. During the conversation, he was asked about the possibility of reprising his role as Owen in Universal's next dinosaur-filled blockbuster, which is already in the works following the success of last year's "Jurassic World Rebirth." Here's what Pratt had to say about it:

"Maybe, yeah. I think so. That would be awesome. I love that character, I love the team, I love Universal. Love Scarlett [Johansson]. I think that would be epic. We'd just have to find a way to do it in a way that honors the stories that we told the first three times."

Pratt previously appeared in 2015's "Jurassic World," 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," and 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion." While both "Fallen Kingdom" and "Dominion" were critical misfires, they were also both very successful commercially. All of the Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-starring entries in the franchise made at least $1 billion at the box office. The first "Jurassic World" was one of the ten highest-grossing movies ever until Pixar's "Zootopia 2" recently kicked it out of the top ten.

These movies are incredibly successful and Pratt had been a key part of that success for a long time. The question is, would Universal want him back? And does Pratt actually need — or truly want — to return to this world again?