Chris Pratt Has One Condition To Return As Owen Grady In Jurassic World 5
Will we see more of Chris Pratt's Owen Grady in the "Jurassic World" franchise? At the very least, the actor isn't ruling anything out. But if we're to see the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star mixing it up with dinosaurs once again, he does have a condition in order to make that happen.
On a recent episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Pratt was promoting his new sci-fi thriller "Mercy," which recently dethroned "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at the box office. During the conversation, he was asked about the possibility of reprising his role as Owen in Universal's next dinosaur-filled blockbuster, which is already in the works following the success of last year's "Jurassic World Rebirth." Here's what Pratt had to say about it:
"Maybe, yeah. I think so. That would be awesome. I love that character, I love the team, I love Universal. Love Scarlett [Johansson]. I think that would be epic. We'd just have to find a way to do it in a way that honors the stories that we told the first three times."
Pratt previously appeared in 2015's "Jurassic World," 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," and 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion." While both "Fallen Kingdom" and "Dominion" were critical misfires, they were also both very successful commercially. All of the Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-starring entries in the franchise made at least $1 billion at the box office. The first "Jurassic World" was one of the ten highest-grossing movies ever until Pixar's "Zootopia 2" recently kicked it out of the top ten.
These movies are incredibly successful and Pratt had been a key part of that success for a long time. The question is, would Universal want him back? And does Pratt actually need — or truly want — to return to this world again?
Do Jurassic World and Chris Pratt still need each other?
"Jurassic World" was a hugely important movie that went a long way in terms of cementing Chris Pratt as a bonafide movie star. The prior year in 2014, he debuted as Star-Lord in Marvel's smash hit "Guardians of the Galaxy." The one-two punch in being in one of the year's biggest movies two years in a row changed him from the guy on "Parks and Recreation" to an A-list star.
In the years since, Pratt has maintained the course, with 2022's "Dominion" initially billed as a conclusion of sorts to the "Jurassic World" franchise. But money talks and "Rebirth" was billed as a new start for the series, bringing in a new cast led by Pratt's former Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson ("Black Widow"). Directed by Gareth Edwards, "Rebirth" was a big success, taking in $869 million at the box office.
Universal is already developing "Jurassic World 5" because it's an obvious box office slam dunk, whether it's "necessary" or not. No official details have been revealed yet. The franchise proved it can succeed without Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, or any of the other legacy characters. The question Universal needs to ask is, do they believe these movies could get to the $1 billion mark again if Pratt were to return? Could they successfully honor the previous stories, as Pratt put it?
For Pratt, the question is, does he need "Jurassic World" anymore? He's consistently busy and the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" credits scene promised Star-Lord will return. That's at least one big franchise he's still committed to. It seems more likely that both Pratt and Universal will be content to move on, but stranger things have happened.