The Landman Scenes Ali Larter Absolutely Hates Shooting

Ali Larter endured some painful experiences while filming "Landman" season 2, including being bitten by fire ants while trying to shoot a scene featuring a Texas sunset. However, moments like that aren't even the "Varsity Blues" star's least-favorite thing about playing Angela Norris in the hit Taylor Sheridan TV show. While speaking to People, Larter admitted that she isn't enthused about having to wear bikinis on the screen:

"I don't think there's an actress alive that's like, 'Woo! Got a bikini scene!' Nobody wants to do it. Those are the hardest for me. I don't enjoy them. It's just part of the story that I'm telling, and I'm an actress, so I get on board. But those are definitely my least favorite."

Later added that these scenes are difficult to shoot as she doesn't feel confident, and they expose her to her insecurities. However, viewers probably wouldn't guess that from watching her incredible performance. Angela is arguably the most confident and bold character in the entire series, and Larter brings her to life with style. Be that as it may, Angela is the type of character who enjoys lounging by the pool and drinking cocktails, so Larter is required to sport bikinis quite often. In fact, some critics have taken issue with Angela's characterization on "Landman," arguing that she is overly sexualized and one-dimensional. That said, Larter disagrees with this sentiment.