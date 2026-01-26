The Landman Scenes Ali Larter Absolutely Hates Shooting
Ali Larter endured some painful experiences while filming "Landman" season 2, including being bitten by fire ants while trying to shoot a scene featuring a Texas sunset. However, moments like that aren't even the "Varsity Blues" star's least-favorite thing about playing Angela Norris in the hit Taylor Sheridan TV show. While speaking to People, Larter admitted that she isn't enthused about having to wear bikinis on the screen:
"I don't think there's an actress alive that's like, 'Woo! Got a bikini scene!' Nobody wants to do it. Those are the hardest for me. I don't enjoy them. It's just part of the story that I'm telling, and I'm an actress, so I get on board. But those are definitely my least favorite."
Later added that these scenes are difficult to shoot as she doesn't feel confident, and they expose her to her insecurities. However, viewers probably wouldn't guess that from watching her incredible performance. Angela is arguably the most confident and bold character in the entire series, and Larter brings her to life with style. Be that as it may, Angela is the type of character who enjoys lounging by the pool and drinking cocktails, so Larter is required to sport bikinis quite often. In fact, some critics have taken issue with Angela's characterization on "Landman," arguing that she is overly sexualized and one-dimensional. That said, Larter disagrees with this sentiment.
Despite not liking wearing bikinis, Ali Larter enjoys playing Angela Norris
Some "Landman" naysayers don't like Angela Norris, but calling her one-dimension is a stretch. Sure, she embraces her sexuality, but she's also very family-oriented, and her romance with Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) gives the oil drama much of its heart. What's more, Ali Larter believes people respond to her character — for better or worse — because she isn't ashamed of who she is. As she told People:
"Taylor [Sheridan] is a provocateur. He loves to write characters that make people respond, that initiate a reaction, a feeling. And I think that what's incredible about our show, and a lot of the shows that Taylor makes, is that they're all wildly original and authentic to themselves."
In the same interview, Larter noted that she is a fan of Angela's arc on "Landman." The series sees her giving up being a luxurious trophy wife to get her family back together — a storyline Larter thinks is fun and has enjoyed taking on. The show's family dinner scenes have also allowed Larter to bring some of her own real life experiences into the mix, as one of her favorite pastimes is cooking and being around the people she loves. Indeed, there's more to Angela Norris than bikinis and cocktails (though those are still a big part of her life).
