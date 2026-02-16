A Key Pluribus Actor Has Played Two Very Different Marvel Characters

As the aloof, jaded author of romantasy novels, Carol Sturka, Rhea Seehorn delivered a superb performance in Vince Gilligan's peculiar sci-fi series "Pluribus." But it's a shame we didn't get to see more of Carol and Miriam Shor's Helen L. Umstead together. Helen was Carol's wife, but didn't make it out of the first episode alive after she was killed during the initial spread of the mysterious virus that otherwise turned the human race into docile hive-mind drones. Of course, there's always Shor's other performances, which include two roles as very different Marvel characters: Jessica Jones' mom and a recorder loyal to the evil High Evolutionary in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

In "Pluribus," Helen was seemingly the only person with whom Carol formed a genuine connection. Dismissive of her own success as an author and of the romantasy books she'd been churning out, Carol was isolated except for her relationship with Helen. As such, although Carol's wife and manager dies in the first episode, she was a significant character who had a major impact on Seehorn's own character and her trajectory post-joining.

The fact that Carol wasn't able to process her grief at the loss of Helen hangs over season 1 of "Pluribus," keeping the character present even while she wasn't physically there. We did see Helen appear in several flashbacks from episode 3, in which the pair traveled to a Norwegian ice hotel. But otherwise, the character didn't show up beyond her untimely death. Those wanting more Miriam Shor in a sci-fi context, however, might be intrigued by the actor's two roles in separate Marvel projects.