John Wayne And Katharine Hepburn Had Intense Chemistry In This '70s Western Streaming On Netflix

In 1975, John Wayne made "Rooster Cogburn," a sequel to the Oscar-winning "True Grit." Sadly, it was met with a mixed response, but Wayne and his co-star Katharine Hepburn managed to transcend the film's shortcomings with their undeniable chemistry. As such, "Rooster Cogburn" is worth a watch not only as an ill-advised mid-'70s curio but because of its stars. Luckily, it's now streaming on Netflix.

It took four decades for John Wayne to win an Oscar. The screen legend, who got his start in the Western B-movies of the 1930s, finally took home the Best Actor prize for 1969's "True Grit," an indisputable classic of the genre that saw him play U.S. Marshal Reuben J. "Rooster" Cogburn. It was a significant role for Wayne not only because it finally won him favor with the Academy but because the Duke broke one of his biggest rules in the iconic Western. That is to say, he let slip a few swear words, which was a shock for those who had grown up with him as the epitome of a wholesome, clean cut, all-American hero. But as Bob Dylan himself sung earlier that same decade, the times they were a-changin' and Wayne needed to update his image in order to remain relevant — which he did to great success with "True Grit."

As Cogburn, the Duke was suddenly a flawed, nuanced presence, and both audiences and critics responded positively. Naturally, Hollywood decided a follow-up was imperative. In fact, "True Grit" ended up launching a completely useless franchise that started with the 1975 sequel, "Rooster Cogburn," which saw Wayne return as the titular U.S. Marshal. Unfortunately, the second film was nowhere near as successful as the first. But there was one undeniable positive to come out of the ill-fated follow-up: Wayne and Hepburn's palpable chemistry.