Some Of The Biggest Movies Of 2025 Were Shut Out At The Oscars

Hollywood's biggest night is nearly upon us. The Academy has now made its voice heard by revealing the full list of 2026 Oscar nominations. As always, it's a mixed bag of big movies and smaller titles that have been embraced by the film community. However, it's hard not to notice while looking over this year's nominees that several of 2025's biggest movies were completely shut out of the ceremony, not earning a single nomination.

For starters, the Chinese animated smash hit "Ne Zha 2," which became the biggest animated movie of all time last year, taking in a staggering $2.25 billion at the box office, wasn't nominated for Best Animated Feature. In that case, however, Gold Derby has reported that it wasn't submitted for Oscar consideration to begin with.

Elsewhere, director James Gunn's "Superman," which made $616 million at the box office and was by far the biggest superhero movie of 2025, didn't land any nods, either. Still, while it was never going to compete for the night's top prizes, a Best Visual Effects nod would have felt warranted. Similarly, all of Marvel's 2025 movies — "Captain America: Brave New Word," "Thunderbolts*," and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" — were shut out of all of the technical categories.

Nothing, however, stood out more than the fact that "Wicked: For Good" didn't earn a single Oscar nomination this year. The first "Wicked" nabbed an impressive 10 nominations, including Best Picture. "For Good," notably, made less at the box office and is currently sitting at $525 million worldwide, well below its predecessor's $758 million. All the same, it's a decidedly popular sequel to a movie that had a major showing at the Academy Awards last year. Still, critics and audiences didn't like this one as much, as evidenced by the shut out.